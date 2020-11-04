Peace Regional RCMP arrested a Cadotte Lake man after a pursuit late last month. Police say they were investigating the suspect on a number of other incidents, and when they arrived at a Cadotte Lake residence at approximately 11 p.m on October 30th, they allegedly saw the man fleeing the house into a nearby vehicle.

Peace Regional RCMP says the suspect was found a short time later, but the man continued to evade capture, fleeing at high speed. The vehicle was reportedly located a short distance away, lodged on rocks down an all-terrain vehicle trail.

Police add the suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

A search of the suspect, as well as the vehicle, resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone, a Tazer, and Canadian currency.

The suspect was arrested on 15 outstanding warrants, relating to multiple ongoing investigations.

36-year-old Edward Floyd Flett of Cadotte Lake is charged with offences including, Flight from police, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted device, and two counts of failure to comply with release order.

Following a judicial hearing, Flett was remanded as his bail was not spoken to and he is scheduled to appear in the Peace River Provincial Court on Nov. 16, 2020.