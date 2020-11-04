An employee who works at the Grande Prairie Rona location has tested positive for COVID-19. The hardware giant reportedly received notice of the diagnosis on October 27th and publicly announced their response on October 29th.

Officials say the employee last worked on October 23rd, and took extensive cleaning and disinfection of the store on October 28th. They add anyone who was identified as a close contact of the infected associate have been put on preventative paid quarantine.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who visited the store location between October 14th and 16th, or October 19th and 23rd, to monitor for symptoms until November 6th and call Alberta Health Link if necessary.

Public health authorities have reportedly been notified to discuss further preventative measures that were required. As of the public announcement, the store will remain open.