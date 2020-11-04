The Town of Sexsmith has received more than $270,000 in provincial funding earmarked to help with added costs faced by the municipality due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Kate Potter says the influx of cash comes at a critical time and could help a plethora of not-for-profits in the region that help the municipality maintain and operate key pieces of infrastructure.

“Our ag society, for example, administrates the arena, the Elks Group administrates the Civic Centre; we have a community centre run by a not-for-profit group. They’ve been hit hard from COVID-19, so we’re thankful that the provincial government has offered this funding, and it gives us the opportunity to pass on some of that to these groups that are also struggling.”

Potter adds the money can be used in a number of ways, including covering uncollected taxes for the 2020 fiscal year. Town council also made the decision to allow the Chief Administrative Officer to approve funding requests to allow for a more streamlined process. Potter says leaving it in the hands of municipal officials will hopefully make a difference when it comes to getting the money out to those who need it most.

“Our administration is working with those groups to find which expenses would qualify – loss of income for example would qualify – and see if we can ensure we make it through this season well.”

The Municipal Operating Support Transfer funding is part of the Canada-Alberta Safe Restart Agreement.