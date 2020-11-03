The County of Grande Prairie and the Town of Sexsmith will soon finalize an Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework, with the ratification of the deal the only hurdle left for the two municipalities. ICFs document what and how services are delivered with municipalities that share a common boundary, including fire services and construction projects.

Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter says that, despite the process being rather long, it is gratifying to see the results of hard work between the two sets of governments.

“They are our closest partner, and a strong relationship with them is critical for us in moving forward, and really for residents of both municipalities,” she says.

Potter adds, at the end of the day, residents don’t see municipal boundaries and they want good service and value for their tax dollars. She argues having a good relationship with the county serves everyone better.

County of Grande Prairie officials say the approved ICF includes two new agreements. The County will provide annual community services funding to Sexsmith, as well as share proportionate construction costs for the replacement of existing community facilities with new community facilities for a similar purpose, or new community facilities for different purposes that benefit residents in both communities.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says both councils came together with a mindset of working collaboratively to create an agreement that’s best for citizens in both communities.

“This agreement and our commitment to working as partners to deliver programs and services to our communities lays the foundation for successful negotiations and positive relations into the future,” she adds.

The agreement was ratified by the Town of Sexsmith as part of its November 2nd council meeting, with County of Grande Prairie councillors looking to do the same on November 9th.