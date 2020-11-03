A total of 39 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie between October 30th and November 2nd, alongside 25 recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

St. Joseph Catholic School is the second school in Grande Prairie to be confirmed to have a COVID-19 outbreak. Alberta Health says both it and Riverstone Public School have between two and four cases.

A new outbreak also been confirmed at the Grande Prairie Care Centre long term care facility, as five active cases have been linked to the location. A second outbreak has also been reported at the Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, which has seen three cases, all of which have recovered. Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within the facility has occurred.

Three other outbreak statuses remain in place in the city. Of the 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment, two remain active and 13 are considered to have recovered.

Eight of the 18 cases linked to Grande Prarie’s Victory Church on the Rock are still active, while the other 10 are considered recoveries. Alberta Health also says all 11 COVID-19 cases that were linked to the Walmart Supercentre have also since fully recovered.

Between October 30th and October 2nd, a total of 39 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside 25 recoveries. There are now 105 active cases within the city, 199 recoveries, and two fatalities.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 13 new cases and eight recoveries were recorded over the four days, leaving 26 currently active cases and 80 recoveries in the municipality. Seven new cases were confirmed by Alberta Health Services in the Municipal District of Fairview over the weekend. There are now 16 active cases in the region, alongside 16 confirmed recoveries.

Across the AHS North zone, there are now 413 active cases of COVID-19. Five people remain in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

Province-wide, 2,268 cases were confirmed between October 30th and November 2nd. Sunday’s increase of 592 is the second highest one day jump to date in the the pandemic, and the province hasn’t recorded a less than 400 new cases in one day since October 23rd.

There are currently 6,110 active cases across Alberta, 167 of which are in hospital. Of those, 27 are in intensive care.

Alberta Health Services says 15 people died from COVID-19 related illnesses over the last four days. A total of 338 fatalities have so far been recorded in Alberta.