A Grande Prairie resident is looking at an estimated $175,000 in damages after a fire destroyed much of their Countryside North neighbourhood home. The Grande Prairie Fire Department responded to reports of the fire on Monday, just after 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the flames and smoke had engulfed the back of the home and was threatening the attic space. The blaze was quickly extinguished, preventing further damage to the residence, as well as to neighbouring homes.

Authorities say a dog and two cats were rescued and reunited with the resident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. additional enquiries related to the cause can be made to the Fire Prevention branch.