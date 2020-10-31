A family stops to pose with one of four large backgrounds at Revolution Place, set up as part of a celebratory effort by the Downtown Association. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

Whether you’re looking for a spook or opting to collect a bounty of sweets, there’s a host of haunting events throughout Grande Prairie and area to check out on Halloween.

Running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Revolution Place, the Grande Prairie Downtown Association has set up music, food trucks, vignettes for photo ops, dancers, actors, and lighting to set a very non-traditional outdoor stage for Halloween. A Facebook contest will also be running based on photos sent in of families and participants at the vignettes for prizes.

Also starting at 10 a.m. is the Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market’s outdoor trick-or-treating. Vendors will be handing out candy outside the market until 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Heritage Village is hosting the City of Grande Prairie’s “Spooktacular” from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The team will have tables set up to hand out treats and toys for kids to stock their pillowcases. This is not a first-come-first-serve style event this year, as registration is a must to take part. It’s worth noting, only 30 children are permitted to trick-or-treat at the same time.

If you’ve still got room in your candy bag, Beverly McCool is throwing Grande Prairie’s first Hocus Pocus Party at the Army, Navy, Air Force Community Centre starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for this one are $10 per trick-or-treater and must be purchased ahead of time by emailing McCool.Beverly@gmail.com as all proceeds are going to My LuvPak Grande Prairie. Party-goers are also encouraged to bring cash donations, bags of bottles, and new items for LuvPaks which will be accepted on location.

Halloween night also marks your last chance to check out Hornbrook Hollow’s Scaremaze in Grovedale. Entry is $15 per person, which is cash only. Patrons are advised to bring rubber boots and potentially a change of underwear for the faint of heart. The maze will run from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.