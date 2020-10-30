Grande Prairie RCMP want those taking part to get all the treats, with few tricks. (Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

The Grande Prairie RCMP are hoping the only scares on Halloween night come from some stellar costumes, and have compiled a list of ways trick or treaters and residents can keep everyone safe.

For those going socially distanced Trick or Treating, mounties suggest making sure costumes have a perfectly frightful fit, as well as a reflective tape strip to help being seen a little easier. They add walking on sidewalks when possible is the best step to take while out taking in the sights and sounds of the spookiest night of the year. Police say maintaining social distancing of 2 meters, trying to stay in your own neighbourhood, and to avoid touching doorbells or knocking on doors by yelling ‘trick or treat!’.

Drivers are being asked to take it slowly through residential areas and watch for children that may be on the road or using crosswalks. When approaching intersections, be extra diligent in coming to full and complete stops.

For those looking to hand out candy, police are asking you to wear a non-medical mask that covers your nose and mouth, use tongs to hand out pre-packaged candy and find creative ways to maintain distance from trick or treaters.