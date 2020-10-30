The Peace Wapiti Public School Division says a person affiliated with Peace Wapiti Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is reported to have last been in the school on Monday, October 26th, and has since entered isolation.

Alberta Health Services cannot disclose any details regarding the identity of the individual, out of respect for their privacy and safety. The school division has prepared a list of close contacts for AHS. Any students or staff who have been identified as a close contact have been advised to remain at home until contacted by AHS for further directions.

Families that did not receive a notification that their child was a close contact of the infected individual will be allowed to send their kids back to school on November 2nd.

Families are being reminded to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 listed in the Alberta Health Screening Questionnaire, as well as to fill out the document on a daily basis. If a child is exhibiting any symptoms, they should be kept at home.