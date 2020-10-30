Canadians need to cut their social contacts by 25-percent in order to get the second wave of COVID-19 under control.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the epidemic curve is not flattening despite tightened controls in parts of the country where the spread has increased.

The new federal modelling data shows the country’s average caseload is above peak levels of the first wave. Quebec and Ontario account for 75-percent of the countries cases. Ontario, B.C. and the prairie provinces have each reported a record number of cases in the last weeks.

Tam says if we continue to have the same amount of contacts as we do now, the curve is expected to increase steeply. She says we could see between 20,000 to 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 300 more deaths by November 8th if Canadians don’t trim their social contacts and ramp up social distancing efforts.

As far as Christmas goes, Tam says Canadians can still celebrate the holiday in a safe way and big parties are off the table, “We’re working really hard on vaccines and new treatments, but until then, you know, big parties are off.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Tam at the table and also urged Canadians to continue to practice social distancing, calling it our most powerful tool. Trudeau urged people to ask themselves if visiting with people outside your household is “absolutely necessary”. Trudeau acknowledged the frustration Canadians are feeling, “I know the situation is frustrating. I know it’s hard, but it is temporary.” Trudeau said if we work together cases will go down.