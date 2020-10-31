The Peace Area Riding for the Disabled Society has received a $10,000 donation from the Lowe’s Canada Heroes Campaign. PARDS Executive Director Jennifer Douglas says the funds couldn’t have come at a better time, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

“We haven’t been able to run our annual fundraising events, and it’s very hard to get out and meet people, create relationships, so an opportunity like this was so huge for us.”

Douglas says the funding will allow them to continue on without a hiccup, and without having to tack on additional fees to those who use their programming.

“We were very fortunate to put protocols in place and relaunch all of the fall sessions, so having the funds to make sure those programs can go as planned without putting any more burden on riders through fees is very significant.”

It’s the second substantial donation PARDS has taken in this year, following Stojan’s Powersports and Marine donating a 2020 Can-Am Defender PRO, which is being used to feeding hay to over 100 horses daily, which they had to do hand in a wheelbarrow prior to the new machine coming in. Douglas says the generosity of the region has helped them in a big way.

“It was a good growing year and the community really came together with hay, transportation of hay, and dollars towards the purchase of hay, and that made a very impactful difference on our bottom line.”

PARDS offers equine-assisted therapy to Peace Country residents which involves a range of activities interacting mainly with horses as a means to promote physical and mental health for disabled individuals.