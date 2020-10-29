One person has been charged with manslaughter for his alleged involvement in the death of a 35-year-old High Prairie man in October 2019.

Police say the body of 35-year-old Christopher Lyle Cunningham was found on a road in Atikameg First Nation around 7 a.m. on October 20, 2019. A year later, the Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has charged 27-year-old Darcy Lane Joseph Weesemat of Atikameg First Nation with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Weesemat is in police ustody and will next appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on November 2nd.