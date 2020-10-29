Alberta Health Services continues to urge residents to get their influenza vaccination after half a million of them were administered in the first official week of the flu season.

Released Thursday, the report, which is available online, shows more than 597,000 doses of the vaccine administered to Albertans, with just a single lab-confirmed case of influenza.

Health officials say while it’s not a full snapshot of the flu season, they’re encouraged by what they see. Last year, a total of 1,438,866 doses of influenza vaccine were administered, with a total of 8,470 confirmed cases of the flu logged between October 2019 and May 2020.

The flu shot is free for anyone over the age of six months.