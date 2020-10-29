Major road closures on 108 Street north of 84 Avenue are finally a thing of the past as crews have finished up the installation of a box culvert under the road.

The section stretching to 92 Avenue was closed on September 12th for what was supposed to be 10 days. However, the City of Grande Prairie said it was extended due to unforeseen underground utility conflicts.

City officials say while the bulk of the overall work is complete, some touch-ups still need to be done. Over the next two weeks, crews will be doing line painting, pavement markings, connecting the box culvert to the existing storm drainage system, and reinstalling a traffic pole and lights.

That means that while all lanes have reopened, the traffic lights at the intersection of 108 Street and 89 Avenue are in a yellow-flashing mode. Drivers are advised to approach with caution and follow all posted signage or flag people.

Access to 89 Avenue remains closed until the traffic pole and lights are installed.