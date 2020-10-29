Valleyview RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Tasunkawitiko (Tasha) Movescamp-Mclean (Left) and Alyssa Cunningham (Right), following an alleged aggravated assault. Both are considered dangerous, and people are warned not to approach either suspect. (Supplied, RCMP)

Valleyview RCMP is asking the public for information regarding the whereabouts of 18-year-old Alyssa Cunningham, and 24-year-old Tasunkawitiko (Tasha) Movescamp-Mclean. Both women are from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.

During the afternoon of Oct. 12, in the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation community, a woman was allegedly assaulted by two female assailants using weapons. The victim sustained severe injuries from the assault that required treatment. This incident is believed to have been targeted.

Valleyview RCMP says they were unable to locate the suspects as they had fled. Police efforts to locate the suspects have been unsuccessful and arrest warrants for aggravated assault have been obtained.

Police warn if anyone has information about these subjects’ whereabouts, do not approach, as both women are being considered dangerous. Valleyview RCMP can be contacted at 780-524-3345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go online at www.P3Tips.com.