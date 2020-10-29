Valleyview RCMP arrested four suspects after executing a search warrant at a property located South of the town. As a result, five loaded firearms, 11 grams of Methamphetamine/Fentanyl, and over $5,000 in stolen property were seized on October 20th.

Police say the suspects, including 43-year-old Scott Allan Gervais, 30-year-old Russell Gene Knight, 32-year-old Stephanie Catherine Payou, and 25-year-old Keyva Griko have each been charged with allegedly being in possession of stolen property under $5,000.

RCMP add, Gervais, Knight, and Payou have also been charged with allegedly possessing methamphetamine, an unauthorized firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, as well as possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All suspects have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Valleyview Provincial Court on December 17th, 2020.