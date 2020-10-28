High Prairie RCMP is looking for dashcam footage after one person was injured following an apparent ATV rollover in the morning hours of October 24th.

Mounties say they were called to the scene at Township Road 706A and Highway 750 near Grouard around 11:45 am on October 24th, when they arrived, they located an injured 50-year-old man from Grouard who required emergency medical treatment. He was taken to hospital via STARS air ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle reportedly involved in the rollover incident was no longer on the scene when police arrived. High Prairie RCMP is seeking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area of this incident between 11:30 p.m. on October 23rd and 11:45 a.m. on October 24th near Township Road 706A and Highway 750 near Grouard to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).