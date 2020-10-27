The County of Grande Prairie is now under a COVID-19 watch status. Four new cases were recorded in the municipality on Monday, making 19 currently active. (Supplied, AHS)

The province has moved the County of Grande Prairie to a COVID-19 watch. With four new active cases confirmed in the County on Monday, the municipality had 19 active cases as of October 26th.

A watch status refers to the presence of at least 10 active cases of COVID-19 and more than 50 active cases per 100,000 within a municipality. The addition of the status means the province is monitoring the risk and will discuss with the County, as well as other community leaders the potential need for extra public health measures.

The City of Grande Prairie saw 12 new active cases of COVID-19 recorded on Monday, leaving it with 103 active cases. The city is already under a COVID-19 watch status.

There are now 334 active cases of COVID-19 across the Alberta Health Services North zone. Of those, four people are in hospitals, two of whom require intensive care.

A total of 422 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed province-wide on Monday from 9,325 tests. Across Alberta, there are now 4,738 active cases of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services says 123 people are currently in hospital, 16 of whom are in the ICU. Two COVID-19 related fatalities were recorded on Monday, one in the Edmonton zone, and one in the Central zone.