Alberta Health Services advised the Peace Wapiti Public School Division, Monday, a case of COVID-19 has been detected at Whispering Ridge Community School. The school division reached out to families and staff, notifying them of the detected case, immediately following.

Out of respect for the individual, and in accordance with AHS guidelines, the identity of the individual is not being released. Authorities with the PWPSD say contact tracing has been completed for this case.

Whispering Ridge Community School will remain open for in-class learning, and schooling will continue as usual for students who were not identified as close contacts.

Students who have been identified as close contacts to the infected individual have been advised to stay at home. Remote learning will be available to these students, and they will be directed by AHS on testing and isolation instructions.

School authorities say the facility was disinfected Monday night in preparation for students to return, Tuesday.