A hot air balloon flies over Grande Prairie on October 23, 2020. That day saw a record minimum high temperature of minus 8.4 degrees (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Between October 23rd and 25th, a number of daily weather records were unofficially broken in Grande Prairie.

On October 23rd, there was a record amount of snow on the ground. The 12 centimetres recorded was well more than the eight centimetres seen in 1957. That day also saw a minimum high temperature of minus 8.4 degrees, colder than the minus 7.2 degrees noted in 1951.

On October 24th, a record low of minus 19.2 degrees was recorded, when the previous record for that date was minus 15 degrees set in 1957. The day also saw a record minimum windchill of minus 21 degrees, cooler than the minus 19 also recorded in 1957.

The 12 centimetres of snow on the ground at the Grande Prairie Airport on the 24th was also a record, up from the nine centimetres seen in 2012. Saturday also saw a minimum dew point of minus 18.1 degrees, down from the minus 17.2 degrees seen in 1957.

On October 25th, a minimum windchill of minus 24 was recorded, when the previous record was minus 19, set in 2004. Sunday also saw a minimum dew point of minus 18.1 degrees. The previous record was minus 15.4 degrees set in 2004.