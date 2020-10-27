Alberta Health Services has notified the Grande Prairie Public School Division that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Charles Spencer High School. GPPSD authorities say the school will remain open for in-class learning.

School administration has reached out to the families of students who have been identified as close contacts of the infected individual. Families of students which were not contacted, as their child was not identified as a close contact, and is still able to attend in-person classes.

Out of respect for the individual, as well as for their personal safety, the identity of the infected person will not be released.

Authorities with the GPPSD are reminding parents, staff, visitors and volunteers to monitor any signs of symptoms of COVID-19, and to continue filling out the Alberta Health daily checklist.