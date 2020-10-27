Environment Canada has issued a wind warning in the Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview areas, as well as the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning. Strong westerly winds, with wind gusts approaching 90 kilometres per hour, are expected to continue Monday night over the region.

Winds are forecast to diminish Tuesday morning. Officials warn that damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur, and loose objects may be tossed by the wind, potentially causing injury or damage.