Alberta Health Services is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sexsmith Secondary School. Peace Wapiti Public School Division administration was advised of the case on Sunday. Families and staff were subsequently contacted by PWPSD administration.

AHS says the risk of the general school population becoming infected is low. Out of respect for the individual, and in accordance with AHS guidelines, no further information about the case is being shared, and the identity of the person infected will not be released.

Authorities from PWPSD say contact tracing for the case has been completed. Close contacts to the individual have been advised to remain at home and will receive instruction from AHS.

PWPSD Sexsmith Secondary School will remain open for in-class learning and was disinfected prior to the students returning on Monday.