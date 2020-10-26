A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Mother Teresa Catholic School in Grande Prairie. Officials with the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools say those families of students who may have been impacted by the positive case have been notified.

Officials say the overall risk to the general school population remains low, and those who were not contacted by Alberta Health Services as part of its contact tracing from the case should return to classes.

The case at Mother Teresa School is the fifth positive COVID-19 case in schools in the Grande Prairie region over the last four days. Two cases were also confirmed at Riverstone School, as well as a single case in the Peace Wapiti Academy, and Woking School. All of the positive cases were announced over the weekend.