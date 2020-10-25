The Grande Prairie Public School Division has confirmed a notification from Alberta Health Services, identifying two cases of COVID-19 at Riverstone Public School. The school is now being identified as under an Outbreak status, and the diagnosed cases have been determined to have come from a single household.

School administration has already contacted all the families whose students have been identified as close contacts to the individual that has been diagnosed. Families who have not been contacted are able to continue sending their student to attend in-person classes.

The school is remaining open to in-person learning for students, and is working closely with AHS to maintain the safety of all students and staff. The school division says this includes cleaning and disinfecting key spaces, items touched by the individual, and removing and storing items that cannot be cleaned and disinfected.

Alberta Health Services will be contacting the parents or guardians of students, as well as any staff, visitors, and/ or volunteers who may have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive. The identity of the individual will not be released for their safety. Any students who may be directed to quarantine by AHS will be supported by the school during the

designated period.

Parents and students are being reminded to continue consulting the daily checklist of symptoms before deciding whether a student is fit to attend classes in person. Alberta Health Services is continuing to monitor the situation and will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.