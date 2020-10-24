511 Alberta reported Highway 43 was closed westbound near the Smoky River due to a crash around 11:49 p.m. on October 23, 2020 (511 Alberta)

Drivers are being warned of a vehicle fire on Highway 43 east of Bezanson just before the Smoky River. Grande Prairie RCMP says the traffic is affected near the intersection with Township Road 722A.

An advisory issued a little before 12:45 a.m. Saturday noted the flow of traffic would be affected for the next hour or so. About an hour earlier, 511 Alberta advised the road was closed westbound east of the Smoky River due to a collision.

Police ask the public to be careful in the area until the scene is cleared.