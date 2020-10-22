A total of 12 new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by AHS in the city of Grande Prairie on October 21st, alongside 10 recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie on October 21st, alongside ten recoveries. The city now has 59 active cases, 136 recoveries, and two fatalities.

An additional two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie Wednesday, leaving it with eight active cases.

There are now 198 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North zone, four of whom are currently in hospitals. Of those, two currently require intensive care.

A total of 427 new cases were recorded across Alberta on October 21st, a record high for the province for a second day in a row. There are currently 3,519 active cases of COVID-19 province-wide. Of those, 112 are in hospital, and 18 are in the ICU. No additional fatalities were recorded Wednesday.

Alberta case recoveries have officially passed the 20,000 mark, as AHS confirmed 20,014 total recoveries as the 21st. Also recorded were 14,304 completed tests that day.