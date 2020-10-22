Students at the Grande Prairie Composite High School and Peace Wapiti Academy won’t have to worry about having access to feminine hygiene products for the time being. Grande Prairie’s branch of International Paper and United Way Northwest teamed up to donate 360 packages of feminine hygiene products between the schools.

United Way Northwest Resource Development Manager Tracy Zuk says the program launched in November 2019 in the United States and made it’s way up into Canada.

“What has happened is that United Way Worldwide contacted us saying that the International Paper here in Grande Prairie wanted to run this program. The program has never run in Grande Prairie before so we’re really excited to work with United Way Worldwide and IP.”

The kits donated to the schools contain a supply of Always Dailies, hygiene wipes, and maxi pads as well as handwritten positive notes.

Zuk adds “period poverty” is a significant issue in the local community, and the high schools are no exception.

“When it comes to putting food on the table for your family or buying female hygiene products, most people will obviously provide food for their families,” she explains.

Zuk hopes the program will continue to get support in the future.