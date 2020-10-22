The Salmond Fire Station in Grande Prairie is now closed after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.

The fire station is closed until a deep cleaning of the station is complete. Fire response services in the city will be maintained by the Pete Eager Fire Station One and Westgate Fire Station.

Both the City of Grande and Grande Prairie Fire Department are working with Alberta Health Services to ensure a safe reopening of the facility.

It is the second closure of an emergency services building in the City of Grande Prairie in the last two weeks, as the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment was closed to the public following several positive test results.