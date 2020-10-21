Grande Prairie MLA and Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been in isolation since the weekend after getting tested following the news of a close contact testing positive for the virus.

The positive test result came back Wednesday afternoon and it’s reported she is suffering from mild symptoms. In response, Premier Jason Kenney has also entered self-isolation, as he is a close contact of Allard’s. He is not showing symptoms but is getting tested.

Also isolating are Minister Ric McIver and MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie, and Nathan Neudorff, who interacted with Allard last week. None are showing symptoms at this time, and the province says Allard was not symptomatic when in contact with them.

Allard’s other close contacts are being notified and will be asked to isolate and get tested.