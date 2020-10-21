Women ages 50-74, the group most at risk of developing breast cancer, will soon have local access to mammography services when the Alberta Health Services Screen Test program arrives in a trio of communities in the Peace Country next month.

The mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Valleyview Health Centre on November 12th, 13th, 16th and 17th. The trailer will then head to the Sturgeon Lake Health Centre at the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation on November 18th and 19th, before finishing off the tour at the Fox Creek Health Care Centre on November 20th and 21st.

Residents of these communities can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in northern Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.