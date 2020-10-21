Firefighters working to rescue stranded boaters
A County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service vehicle (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
A rescue operation is underway on the Smoky River, where a group of boaters has been stranded. The County of Grande Prairie says the Regional Fire Service is working with fire departments from Grovedale and Wembley in the area where it meets the Wapiti River.
The public is asked to avoid the area. People are also reminded to stay off local rivers as the winter weather worsens ice conditions.