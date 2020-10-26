104.7 2day FM
menu
News
Grande Prairie News
Event Cancellations
Road Report
School Notices
Cancellation / Closure Submit
Submit News Tip
Win
Community Calendar
Community Calendar
Community Calendar Submission
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Local Connections
Take-Out GP
Contests
SHARE ON:
Recent Posts
Two Peace Country students selected to sit on Education Minister’s Youth Advisory Council
Sunday, Oct. 25th, 2020
Two cases of COVID-19 identified at Riverstone School
Saturday, Oct. 24th, 2020
COVID-19 cases confirmed at PWA, Woking School
Saturday, Oct. 24th, 2020