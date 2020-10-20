A total of 10 new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on October 19th, alongside two recoveries. This makes 57 currently active cases in the municipality. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services says 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on October 19th, alongside two recoveries. There are now 57 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, as well as 126 recoveries and two fatalities.

No changes to COVID-19 numbers were recorded in the County of Grande Prairie, leaving seven active cases in the municipality.

Between the city and county, there are now 64 active COVID-19 cases. The mandatory mask use bylaw in the City of Grande Prairie will trigger if that combined total reaches 100 active cases.

Four new active cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in the Municipal District of Spirit River Monday. The region now has 13 active cases.

A total of 323 new cases were confirmed province-wide on October 19th. There are currently 3,203 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 116 are in hospitals, and 16 require intensive care. One additional death was recorded in the Edmonton zone, making 89 in the region and 293 province-wide.

AHS completed 13,003 tests on October 19th. Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says, due to the lack of confirmed cases from testing asymptomatic patients who have not come into contact with an infected person, that practice will stop to prioritize getting test results to individuals with a higher chance of testing positive.