16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. However, the active case number remains at 49, as Alberta Health Services says 16 recoveries were also reported over the weekend.

The County of Grande Prairie has seen four additional cases of the virus reported over the last three days. The new total in the County is seven active cases to go along with 65 recoveries.

Elsewhere across the Peace Country, three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the MD of Spirit River, which now has a total of five active cases. Meanwhile, a single new cases was added in Clear Hills County, which has a total of four active cases.

Across Alberta, 898 new cases, including 311 on Friday, 231 on Saturday, and 356 on Sunday, were reported as of October 18th from just over 41,000 tests. 117 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 18 of them requiring the ICU. Four new deaths have also been reported, two in the Calgary zone, one in the Central zone, and one in the South zone. 292 Albertans have now died as a result of COVID-19.