Leanne Beaupre gets sworn in as Reeve of the County of Grande Prairie (Supplied)

Leanne Beaupre and Peter Harris have been re-acclaimed as the Reeve and Deputy Reeve for the County of Grande Prairie.

Beaupre has representing division 3 on the County of Grande Prairie council since 2004, while Harris has served on Council since October of 2013 and represents Division 6.

County Council holds an organizational meeting each year in order to choose a Reeve, Deputy Reeve, and to also make various committee appointments.