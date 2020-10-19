One person is facing numerous charges after a drug seizure on October 18th. Grande Prairie RCMP says they were conducting routine patrols around 6 p.m. on Sunday when they observed a suspicious truck in the area of 97a Street and 100 Avenue. Mounties say after a short investigation, in which they determined that the licence plate did not match the vehicle and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly did not have a valid operator’s licence and had outstanding warrants for his arrest. During a search of the truck police located 47.29 grams of bluish/purple fentanyl, 53 grams of methamphetamine, and $1655 in cash.

Police say the unidentified 56-year-old man from Fort McMurray has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, operating an uninsured vehicle on a highway, and operating a vehicle without a licence.

The man remains in custody as he awaits a judicial interim release hearing.