Despite some concerns over the financial impact of COVID-19 on the league, officials at the Grande Prairie Curling Centre say the 2020 league season will kick off November 16th. Serge Martin with the GPCC says they will still feel the pinch of COVID-19 protocols, but they are more than happy to comply with all rules and regulations, with the priority on the safety of curlers, fans, and staff.

In September, those with the club suggested a league-wide total of 80 teams would give them enough to help break even on the year. However, after a deep dive into the finances, the firm in charge of the review is satisfied after 70 teams signed up to participate in regular leagues this year, as well as seniors’ leagues, Rotary leagues, youth, school children, and Special Olympians.

“Our facility offers a great social and recreational opportunity for all of our curling community, fans, and spectators,” says Colin Griffith. “Our full-service lounge will be in operation and we welcome our business organizations and social groups to book our excellent facilities for social events, Christmas parties, special occasions, corporate bonspiels as well as meetings and conferences.”

Griffith, who has been named Executive Director of the GPCC on an interim basis, says the City of Grande Prairie should be recognized for all of its hard work, and major investment over the last decade to help keep the facility up to date. He adds the latest show of financial support comes in the form of the new ice plant, which will be commissioned in early November.

“It has been exemplary and is well appreciated by the community at large, as well as our curling community,” he says.

The updated 2020 curling league schedule can be found online.