Alberta Health Services confirmed six new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday, alongside one recovery. Between the City and County of Grande Prairie, active case numbers are now above half of the required threshold to trigger a mandatory mask use bylaw in the City. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services confirmed six new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie on October 15th, as well as one recovery. The new totals in the city are 49 active cases, 108 recoveries, and two fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie saw one new active case of COVID-19, making six in the municipality. Between the County and City of Grande Prairie, the areas now contain more than half the threshold case numbers required to trigger the mandatory mask bylaw in the City of Grande Prairie.

Three new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by AHS in the Municipal District of Spirit River, making seven currently active. A total of 11 people in the region have so far recovered from the virus.

AHS confirmed an additional 332 active cases of COVID-19 province-wide on Thursday. There are now 2,836 active cases in Alberta, 117 of whom are in hospitals, 11 requiring intensive care. No new COVID-19 related fatalities have been recorded.

A total of 14,155 tests were completed on October 15th.