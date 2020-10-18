A majority of surveyed Grande Prairie area residents would like to see the full scope of renovations taken care of at Revolution Place. Out of 516 people surveyed through public consultation and a phone survey delivered by a third party, approximately 40 per cent of those asked would like to see the $55,000,000 full-scale renovation take place. The renovations would see an increase to 5,000 seats, a full in-the-round second-level concourse area for access to all amenities, additional concessions, and washrooms.

Events and Entertainment Manager Catherine Ridgeway says she was a little surprised at the number of respondents who were suggesting the full renovation should go ahead.

“I know it’s a big-ticket item and a huge price tag and I thought that would scare off quite a few residents, but obviously the high calibre concerts were really pushing people to the new facility.”

The second-highest result, around 37 per cent, was for council to continue on the path they recently approved, allocating $544,000 to address the facility’s immediate needs by painting the lobby and south concourse, updating the centre gate and lobby concessions for enhanced customer service, and renovating the box office to address accessibility issues.

Ridgeway says at the moment, they’re limited to the types of events that the Revolution Place can hold, specifically when it comes to sporting events. She adds however council decides to progress with the survey results is out of her hands, but she is happy to know that the conversation surrounding the possible upgrades is taking place.

“Whether they go for the renovation right now or maybe look to something in the future, at least we are having the conversation and residents are saying it’s important, and that we want a major event and entertainment building in the City of Grande Prairie.”

The total number of people surveyed also includes those who took part in multiple in-person open houses, as well as targeted stakeholders.