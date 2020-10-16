Access to the Air Terminal Building is being restricted at the Grande Prairie Airport to passengers and staff only. Officials at the airport say the restrictions came into effect on Friday, and will mandate all passengers and staff wear a mask in public areas.

These restrictions do not affect curbside drop-off or parking, and passengers can still be met outside, in front of the air terminal.

Airport CEO Brian Grant says the airport is working with public safety in mind, and adjusting its policies as the local COVID-19 situation develops.

“The Grande Prairie Airport has a dedicated monitoring team active 24 hours a day to ensure the most relevant information and updates are carefully reviewed and operations are adjusted accordingly,” he says.

The Grande Prairie Airport does not have direct air service to any locations outside of Canada, and arriving passengers from those locations are being monitored under the direction of federal and provincial authorities.