A vehicle caught fire in a Sexsmith garage in the early hours of Friday morning. The Sexsmith Fire Department, alongside County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service Dunes and Clairmont Stations, responded to a 9-1-1 call for help shortly before 5 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the residence on 104 street in the Rycroft Ridge Subdivision, the vehicle was found to be ablaze in an attached garage, and a resident was attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, and it did not extend into the residence. It is believed that the fire started in the vehicle’s engine compartment.

Regional Fire Service Deputy Chief, Jason Nesbitt, reminds residents to be cautious around fires and know when to pick their battles while the fire department is on its way.

“We would like to remind the community that you should only attempt to control fires if they are small and it is safe to do so, and always follow the directions of fire department personnel on their arrival, he says. “Vehicle fires can be very dangerous, and the smoke released when they are on fire is extremely toxic.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which is currently under investigation by the County Fire Marshall.