A new family physician is practicing out of Queen Elizabeth II Hospital. Dr. Ukulu Grevisse Owanga is also providing care at the Grande Prairie Primary Care Clinic and will be opening a new clinic with a partner physician in the city later this fall.

QEII Hospital Facility Medical Director, James Pope, says family physicians make a significant addition to a medical team, and Dr. Owanga is no exception.

“It is great news to be welcoming Dr. Owanga to Grande Prairie, [family physicians] provide lifelong care to their patients and are often a person’s first point of contact with the healthcare system,” says Pope. “His skills will increase access to primary care for residents and support our local medical team.”

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dr. Owanga trained in medicine at the University of Kinshasa and completed his master’s degree in family medicine at the University of KwaZulu Natal in South Africa. Prior to moving to Grande Prairie in mid-August, Owanga practiced in McLennan and Falher for roughly five years.

Grande Prairie MLA and Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard also extended a welcome to Dr. Owanga.

“His addition as a family physician is wonderful news for our community. He will find Grande Prairie a vibrant and friendly city,” she says. “We are all so pleased he has chosen to practice here and make a difference in the lives of Grande Prairie residents.”

Alberta Health Services adds it has continued plans to recruit more family physicians to practise in Northern Alberta.