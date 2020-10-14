Two new active cases were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie. Two new active cases and one recovery were confirmed in the County of Northern Lights. No other changes were recorded in the Peace Country. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services confirmed two new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie on October 13th. The city now contains 43 active cases and is currently under a provincial COVID-19 watch, which is declared when the rate of active cases per 100,000 people in a municipality is above 50.

The only other changes to COVID-19 numbers within the Peace Country were recorded in the County of Northern Lights, in which two new active cases were confirmed, as well as one recovery. The municipality currently has two active cases, and 56 have since recovered.

AHS says a total of 243 new active cases of COVID-19 were recorded across Alberta on October 13th. Of these, five were in the North Zone. There are now 2,689 active cases of COVID-19 within the province.

In the same update, AHS adds 100 people in hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, 14 of whom are currently in intensive care. One COVID-19 related fatality was also recorded on October 13th in the Edmonton zone.

A total of 14,881 tests were completed on October 13th.