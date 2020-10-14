For the first time, the City of Grande Prairie’s annual “Spooktacular” will be held at the Heritage Village in Muskoseepi Park. Several other major changes to the yearly event have also been made due in large part to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 virus.

The first change comes in the form of only 30 children permitted to trick or treat at a time, which is a far cry from the usual pomp and circumstance surrounding the event. Programming and Events Supervisor Hayley Kramps says tables will be placed throughout the facility to hand out treats and toys as kids walk through.

“It will be quite a change for us, in previous years we’ve had up over 1,000 children at our Halloween Spooktacular,” says Kramps. “It was very difficult, [but] overall, we are just really excited to be in a position that we can offer a modified event.”

Kramps adds she and other members of staff are saddened by the reality of the situation, with usual fan favourites like the haunted house and cookie decorating not on the 2020 menu, but assures the public those things will come back as soon as restrictions allow.

She says it will not be a first come first serve style event this year, as registration is a must to take part. She adds it’s all to work within provincial health and safety guidelines.

“Each child must register ahead of time to allow for contact tracing, we will have masks and gloves available at the front door, as well as sanitation stations throughout the event,” says Kramps.

The 2020 Halloween Spooktacular is set for October 31st, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information, as well as a registration form at the City of Grande Prairie website.