A new gas processing plant is set for construction west of Grande Prairie, five months ahead of schedule. “Pipestone,” is a natural gas processing and liquids stabilization plant that will be capable of supporting 200 million cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity, 24,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity and associated water disposal facilities.

This will be the second major Pipestone project in the Grande Prairie area. In 2018, the Pipestone liquids hub, which is located roughly 45 kilometres northwest of the city, began operations and provides an additional 14,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity.

Keyera CEO, David Smith, says the project will develop a stronger presence in the liquids-rich Montney development, which, he adds is one of the most profitable developments in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

“With our Pipestone, Wapiti and Simonette gas plants, Keyera has [the] infrastructure in the area providing 950 million cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity,” he says.

“In the future, this capacity will be connected to our KAPS natural gas liquids and condensate pipeline that we expect to have in service in 2023.”

The natural gas processing and liquids stabilization plant development is a joint operation with Ovintiv Inc.