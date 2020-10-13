Conrad Jason Ducharme was last seen on July 26, 2016 in the Town of Manning. He is described as Metis, 5’10″, and approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. (Supplied, RCMP)

The RCMP continues to investigate the disappearance of Conrad Jason Ducharme, who was last seen in 2016. Ducharme was last spotted on July 26th in the town of Manning.

“Jason, we have searched everywhere possible and we couldn’t find you,” says Conrad’s sister Doreen. “It’s been particularly hard on your family, especially your young son Logan. We love you, we miss you and we want you to come home.”

Conrad is described as Metis, 5’10″, and approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. While he has no known tattoos or piercings, he has a noticeable mole to the right of his eyes. He also may go by the name of “Jason”.

The on-going investigation, which has been assisted by Conrad’s family and friends, numerous RCMP Detachments, the Alberta RCMP Missing Persons Unit, RCMP Police Dog Services, and various Municipal Policing agencies has not resulted in Conrad being located.