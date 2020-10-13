Grande Prairie Regional College is looking to better align its educational programs with modern industry needs. To accomplish this, the college is launching a Workforce Advisory Council.

The 20-member council will be chaired by Dennis Landis, President, and CEO of PrairieCoast Equipment. It will consist of entrepreneurs, business owners, and employers representing a broad cross-section of industries in Alberta.

Landis says, historically, one of the biggest challenges in the Peace Country’s business environment has been a shortage of skilled employees to match employment opportunities.

“I believe that this Workforce Advisory Council will make a difference in helping GPRC prepare, train, and offer the skills required for our changing workforce,” he says. “The members that have been asked to join this council are leaders in their industry and will bring insight and game-changing ideas.”

President and CEO of GPRC, Dr. Robert Murray, says the creation of the council is an essential step in supporting both regional and provincial economic recovery.

“Through the work of the Council, GPRC will develop greater alignment of its programs and courses by identifying the workforce needs of the region and producing a career-ready workforce.”

The intent for the council is to advise the college on how best to strengthen its industry connections, as well as to establish a presence with emerging sectors within the region.