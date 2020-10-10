The Grande Prairie Fire Department responds to a fire in Crystal Ridge on October 9, 2020 (Kyle Evans, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Residents of a home in Crystal Ridge have been displaced by a fire. The Grande Prairie Fire Department says it was called to the neighbourhood a little after 6 p.m. Friday night.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire could be seen coming from a mobile home and a shed, and other buildings nearby were in danger.

“Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to the original property and prevent the fire spreading to the other structures,” the fire department reports. “Numerous structures however did sustain heat damage.”

No injuries have been reported. The fire is now under investigation.