For the second day in a row, seven new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie by Alberta Health Services on October 8th, alongside three recoveries. The new numbers for the city show 28 active cases of COVID-19, 98 recoveries, and two fatalities.

AHS also confirmed one new active case of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, making six active in the municipality. Two new active cases were also confirmed in Birch Hills County on October 8th. Those are the only active cases in the region.

The Municipal District of Greenview is once again COVID-19 free, as the last remaining active case within the municipality has been confirmed recovered.

A total of 277 new active COVID-19 cases were reported as of Thursday. There are now 2,225 active cases province-wide, 86 of whom are in hospitals. There are 11 people remaining in intensive care units.